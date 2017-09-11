Estonia's Finora Capital launches business in Lithuania

Estonia's financial services company Finora Capital is setting up its business in Vilnius, reported LETA/BNS.

Based on information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers, 's subsidiary Finora Kreditas was established on May 10 and is led by Finora Capital's founder Andrus Alber who previously established another loan company, Bankish, in Estonia. The new company's authorized capital stands at 15,000 euros.





Initially, the Estonian company issued mortgages, and later started providing hire purchase services to private clients and factoring services to small and medium enterprises.

Finora Capital was established in 2014. Its bonds are listed on the First North exchange.



