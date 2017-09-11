Lithuania's Apranga launches new online sales platform Soulz

Lithuania's Apranga Group, the leading clothes retailer in the Baltic states, has launched a new online sales platform, Soulz.lt, reported LETA/BNS.

"Customers do not choose either traditional or online shops, therefore, we seek to offer better shopping experience for every client. We invest actively into traditional shops, we set ambitious goals online, and we want to combine physical and digital experiences," Apranga Group director general Rimantas Perveneckas said in a statement.





The new online store in Lithuania will sell goods under the brands Apranga, Aprangos Galerija, City, Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo etc., with other 80 brands in total.





Apranga Group launched online sales Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.





in 2016 following its franchise agreements with world’s leading clothes retailer Inditex which owns brands Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Zara Home, Uterqüe, and Oysho.





Apranga posted 7.565 mln euros in audited consolidated net profits last year, down 45.5% from 2017, and its consolidated sales inched up 2.7% to 187.207 mln euros.