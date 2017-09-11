Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas Market , Good for Business
Tuesday, 14.05.2019, 08:49
Estonia's Eesti Gaas to launch new brand Elenger in Latvia and Finland
The company's new brand targets the larger market, which
will emerge when the gas markets of Finland, Latvia and Estonia are joined
together next year. The company will continue operating under the current name Eesti Gaas in Estonia.
"Changes in adjacent markets will create new
opportunities for us. We have already started cooperation with our clients in
Latvia, and we are taking our first steps in the Finnish market, which will
open at the end of the year; Lithuania is also in our sights," the
CEO of Eesti Gaas, Ants Noot, said.
Noot pointed out that the total volume of the Northern
Baltic gas market is 6 bn cubic meters.
"Considering our experience and efficiency, we have set
an objective to take at least a sixth of it -- one billion -- which marks a
growth by two and a half times compared to our current volumes," he
said.
In Finland the company aims to establish sales of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in ports and at sea as one of its operations.
"With the bunkering of Megastar and the construction of
a new bunkering vessel, we have become the company with the biggest competence
in LNG in the area," Kalev Reiljan, member of the management board of
Eesti Gaas, said.
In addition to transporting natural gas, Eesti Gaas also
seeks to build and maintain gas pipelines in Finland. A subsidiary of the
company is currently leading the construction of the Estonia-Finland gas
interconnection Balticconnector.
The Finnish gas market will open on January 1 next year
while the Latvian market opened in 2017.
Last year, Eesti Gaas carried altogether 16,000 tons of LNG.
The company has bunkered the Megastar ferry on over 1,600 occasions. The
Dutch shipbuilding company Damen is currently building a unique LNG bunkering
ship for Eesti Gaas. The barge, which is to refuel environmentally friendly
vessels in the northern and eastern reaches of the Baltic Sea, will be
completed next year.
Eesti Gaas is a supplier of natural gas via pipeline, as
compressed natural gas (CNG) and LNG. It also sells electricity to households
and businesses and develops different energy production solutions. The company
has 50,000 customers and employs a workforce of 240.
