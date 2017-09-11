Augstsprieguma Tikls power transmission operator to start construction of third Estonian-Latvian interconnection

Latvia’s Augstsprieguma Tikls power transmission operator on Thursday will start construction of the third Estonian-Latvian Interconnection project, the company’s representative Aija Ikstena reported LETA.

The interconnection line has been divided into sections and construction has to be completed by the end of 2020, building it from the Estonian border in the direction of Riga. Transmission is expected to increase by 500-600 MW in both directions.





The project provides for construction of 330kV line in a section of 176 kilometers from Riga TEC-2 to the border with Estonia. Estonia’s Elering will build the line in the Estonian territory to Kilingi-Nomme.





The project will cost EUR 84 mn.





Augstsprieguma Tikls is an independent transmission system operator, which operates the electric power transmission network and ensures security of electric power supply in Latvia, as well as fulfills the following mission: providing power transmission services based on the published transmission service tariffs and providing free third-party access to the transmission network. Augstsprieguma Tikls holds operational control of the transmission system and ensures its stable operation.