Lithuanian pavilion wins Venice Biennale’s 2019 Golden Lion

Lithuania's pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale has won the main prize, the Golden Lion for best national pavilion, for the first time, the Ministry of Culture said LETA/BNS.

Officially opened on Friday, the pavilion is the stage of the Sun & Sea (Marina) opera performance by Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte.





"It's huge recognition of Lithuania's modern art. The admiration of critics and the audience shows the Sun & Sea leaves nobody indifferent. I thank the artists and the organizers today for including the name of Lithuania's culture into cultural discussions in Europe and worldwide," Lithuanian Minister of Culture Mindaugas Kvietkauskas said during the award ceremony.





Through their creation, the Lithuanian artists touch upon the issue of climate change, the human body, environment and consumerism.





The audience can view more than 20 performers lying down on 35 tons of sand and singing for eight hours from above.





Visitors are also welcome to join the performers on the artificial beach. They are required to pre-register and bring their bathing suits and towels and lounge on the beach for at least three hours.

The opera performance will take place every Saturday through October.





Lithuania participates in the Venice Biennale for the 11th time. Its pavilion has received four special mentions by the jury.