Culture, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.05.2019, 08:23
Lithuanian pavilion wins Venice Biennale’s 2019 Golden Lion
Officially opened on Friday, the pavilion is the stage of
the Sun & Sea (Marina) opera performance by Rugile Barzdziukaite,
Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte.
"It's huge recognition of Lithuania's modern art. The
admiration of critics and the audience shows the Sun & Sea leaves nobody
indifferent. I thank the artists and the organizers today for including the
name of Lithuania's culture into cultural discussions in Europe and
worldwide," Lithuanian Minister of Culture Mindaugas Kvietkauskas said
during the award ceremony.
Through their creation, the Lithuanian artists touch upon
the issue of climate change, the human body, environment and consumerism.
The audience can view more than 20 performers lying down on
35 tons of sand and singing for eight hours from above.
Visitors are also welcome to join the performers on the
artificial beach. They are required to pre-register and bring
their bathing suits and towels and lounge on the beach for at least
three hours.
The opera performance will take place every Saturday through
October.
Lithuania participates in the Venice Biennale for the
11th time. Its pavilion has received four special mentions by the jury.
- 13.05.2019 Latvian bioeconomy: challenges, perspectives and solutions
- 13.05.2019 Simonyte overruns Nauseda in presidential election's first round: results received from all districts
- 13.05.2019 Nauseda leads in Lithuania's presidential election, Simonyte second
- 11.05.2019 Lithuanian pavilion at Venice Biennale features opera performance on 35 tons of sand
- 11.05.2019 В портах Латвии за четыре месяца перевалено на 3,7% больше грузов