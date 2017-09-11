Construction, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 11:55
The Balticconnector gas interconnection to be given to the market from the beginning of 2020
The maximum technical capacity of Balticconnector will be 81.2 gigawatt-hours of gas per day. The capacity given to the market for the 2020 winter/spring period might be in the range 28.4 to 39 gigawatt-hours per day from Estonia to Finland and 42.2 to 58.5 gigawatt-hours per day from Finland to Estonia. The exact capacity will depend on the operational situation in the gas system and the technical developments in Balticconnector project.
The volume of the Finnish-Estonian-Latvian gas market is approximately 40 terawatt-hours per year.
The system operators of the three countries signed agreement to establish a joint Finnish-Estonian-Latvian regional gas market this year in February. According to the agreement, gas will move between Finland, Estonia and Latvia from next year without additional costs. This will make the market more attractive to potential gas traders and closer competition should ensure a more favorable gas price for the consumer.
- 07.05.2019 Численность финских туристов в Эстонии в марте сократилась за год на 20%
- 07.05.2019 Attention to nature and environment protection
- 07.05.2019 President Vejonis not to run for second term in office
- 07.05.2019 Number of accommodated Finnish tourists down by 20% in Estonia
- 07.05.2019 Moller Baltic Import auto dealer raises turnover 16.7% in 2018
- 07.05.2019 Lithuanian energy minister off to Poland to discuss regional gas sector
- 07.05.2019 Фотовыставка в Риге: обычаи и стиль жизни китайских этнических меньшинств
- 03.05.2019 Латвия 15 лет в ЕС: попытка SWOT анализа
- 03.05.2019 Enefit Green стала акционером ветропарков Nelja Energia
- 03.05.2019 В Литве рынок новых автомобилей вырос в этом году на 54%