Energy, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Oil
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.05.2019, 18:53
Turnover of Transbaltic Oil fuel wholesaler up 14.3% in 2018
BC, Riga, 02.05.2019.Print version
Turnover of fuel wholesaler Transbaltic Oil last year reached EUR 181.541 mln, up 14.3% from 2017, according to Firmas.lv business database, informed LETA.
In 2018 the company sustained loss worth EUR 174,972 in contrast to a profit in 2017.
Transbaltic Oil deals with wholesale of Belarus oil products in Latvia, the EU and the third countries.
The company’s management reported that every year Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian markets consume more than EUR 5 mln oil products, which make the Baltic market one of the most promising destinations for Belarus oil products export. Consumption of oil products in the Baltic states in the past years is rising by about 2 percent a year.
In 2017 Transbaltic oil posted EUR 158.884 mln in turnover and EUR 89,966 in profit.
The company was established in 2012, and its share capital is EUR 5,690. The company is fully owned by British BNK Limited.
Other articles:
- 30.05.2019 Nord Stream 2 подала апелляцию на решение Датского энергетического агентства
- 02.05.2019 The US, Canada, Vietnam, Latvia and Russia, accounted for 69% of global exports woods pallets in 2018
- 02.05.2019 Lithuania's new car market soars 54% in Jan-Apr y-o-y
- 02.05.2019 Розничный оборот литовской Apranga в 2019 году вырос на 7%
- 02.05.2019 12 мая в Литве пройдет референдум о двойном гражданстве
- 02.05.2019 Estonia: Harju Elekter's quarterly sales up 12.7% at EUR 29 mln
- 02.05.2019 Lithuanian energy producer LEG's Q1 profit jumps 22% to EUR 17 mln
- 02.05.2019 Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 3% on year in April
- 02.05.2019 Riga bourse applies observation status to several companies because they fail to submit audited annual reports in due time
- 30.04.2019 Solitaire приступило к укладке газопровода «Северный поток ‑ 2» в российских водах