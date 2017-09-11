Turnover of Transbaltic Oil fuel wholesaler up 14.3% in 2018

In 2018 the company sustained loss worth EUR 174,972 in contrast to a profit in 2017.

Transbaltic Oil deals with wholesale of Belarus oil products in Latvia, the EU and the third countries.





The company’s management reported that every year Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian markets consume more than EUR 5 mln oil products, which make the Baltic market one of the most promising destinations for Belarus oil products export. Consumption of oil products in the Baltic states in the past years is rising by about 2 percent a year.





In 2017 Transbaltic oil posted EUR 158.884 mln in turnover and EUR 89,966 in profit.

The company was established in 2012, and its share capital is EUR 5,690. The company is fully owned by British BNK Limited.