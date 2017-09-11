Latvian unit of Lithuanian wholesaler Eugesta eyeing Estonian coffee seller Kafo Eesti

The Eugesta group company EUGESTA un Partneri SIA wishes to acquire control over the company Kafo Eesti OU, it appears from the notice of consolidation filed with the Estonian Competition Authority.





For Eugesta the main purpose of the transaction is expanding onto the retail market for coffee, tea and other foodstuffs and onto the market for the retail and maintenance of coffee dispensing and other electrical household appliances in Estonia. As a result of the transaction, the selection of the brands of coffee products and coffee dispensing machines offered by the group for sale is expected to increase.





Kafo Eesti OU is a company established two months ago probably with the aim of selling off a part of the business of Kafo. Its parent company Kafo OU, which has been in business since 1994, finished 2017 with a net loss of 145,600 euros on sales of 4.8 mln euros.





Kafo engages mainly in the sale and maintenance of coffee dispensing machines meant for corporate customers. It is best known as the dealer for the Jura brand here.





The owners of Kafo, through other companies, are Dmitri Antipov with a holding of 40% and Andres Allikas and Silver Rits both with 30%.



