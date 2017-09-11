Presidents of Estonia, Russia discuss bilateral relations

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, the main topics of the meeting included bilateral relations, economic cooperation and the wider international situation, informed LETA/BNS.

"It is better to talk to one another than about one another and this is also the reason why today's meeting took place," Kaljulaid said after the meeting, adding that it is important to talk even if it is known beforehand that there will be principal disagreements on some issues.





"But there are also always topics in the relations between two neighbors where our interests coincide and where we can do something for our people and companies," she added.





The meeting, which lasted for altogether two and half hours, discussed thoroughly the currently functioning as well as the planned cross-border cooperation of the two countries, various cooperation possibilities for enlivening economic relations as well as the key issues of international relations.





"Estonia is running for the UN Security Council and conflicts around the world concern us all in one way or another. We spoke more about conflicts and their possible solutions in Ukraine and Georgia, where the position of Estonia and the European Union is very clear," the Estonian head of state said.





When discussing economic issues, it was acknowledged that trade between the states has declined over the years but there are definitely issues here the solving of which is in the interests of both sides. "The contractual basis of the field of transport, which is currently outdated, as well as possible steps to avoid double taxation," the president said, bringing examples of issues the solving of which was discussed.





The heads of state also touched more thoroughly upon the topics of Nord Stream 2 and the synchronization of Estonian power grids with European frequencies.





In addition, Kaljulaid and Putin also discussed current cross-border cooperation. Kaljulaid emphasized that the next financial period of the European Union is coming and both sides are interested in the continuation of this kind of cross-border cooperation and that it is important to find the joint priorities to focus on.





The presidents also briefly discussed the issue of the Estonia-Russia border treaty. "The two previous parliament compositions of Estonia made the first step. The question whether Estonia is prepared to once again make that step depends on the current parliament composition. I believe that it is always easier to do business in the framework of existing agreements," Kaljulaid said after the meeting.





The president also invited her Russian colleague to Tartu for the 8th World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples to be held next year.