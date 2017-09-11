Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Logistics, Port
Freight handling by Estonian ports up 11 pct on year in March
Estonian ports handled 3.3 million tons of cargo in March 2019, 11.1 percent more than during the same month last year, Statistics Estonia said.
Loading of goods grew 7.1% year on year to 2.3 mln tons and unloading rose 21.7% to 970,400 tons.
Estonian ports handled a total of 8.9 mln tons of cargo in the first three months of 2019. The loading of goods amounted to 6.4 mln tons and unloading to 2.5 mln tons.
In 2018, Estonian ports handled 35.9 mln tons of cargo, which is 3% more than the year before. Loading of goods totaled 24.5 mln tons, accounting for nearly two thirds of ports' trade volume, while freight unloaded totaled 11.4 mln tons. Compared to 2017, the figures increased by 4% and 1%, respectively.
