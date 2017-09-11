EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 17.04.2019, 11:00

Billerudskorsnas Latvia timber company nearly doubles turnover in 2018

BC, Riga, 24.04.2019.Print version
The Swedish-owned timber company Billerudskorsnas Latvia nearly doubled its turnover last year, achieving EUR 64.717 mln, while the company’s profit grew multiple times to EUR 2.652 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv business website writes LETA.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 