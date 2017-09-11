Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Funds, Good for Business, Russia, Tourism
Tartu County Tourism Foundation developing St. Petersburg-Riga tourism route
The total budget of the project for two years is over 510,000 euros, 10% of which is covered by the partners' own contribution.
Annika Ojasaar, project manager and marketing specialist at the Tartu County Tourism Foundation, told that Via Hanseatica Plus is essentially a cross-border cooperation and marketing project. The plan includes improving and strengthening the existing network, organizing training, seminars and study trips in order to increase the competence of the entrepreneurs in the area of the route, Ojasaar said, adding that cross-border networking and exchange of experience are also among the project's goals.
The project aims to provide tourists with attractions outside the capital cities and extend their stay in the region. The project's marketing activities are first and foremost aimed at family and cultural tourists from Estonia, Russia, Latvia and Germany.
Participants in the development of Via Hanseatica Plus include organizations from Estonia, Latvia and Russia. The leading partner and organizer of cooperation is the Tartu County Tourism Foundation.
The Estonia-Russia cross-border cooperation program for 2014-2020 is co-financed by the European Union, the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation.
