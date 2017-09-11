Lithuanian Railways to transport Chinese postal items within Lithuania

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will begin to transport Lithuania-bound postal items from China within the country's territory for the first time this year, with the first trial shipment scheduled for May, informed LETA/BNS.

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and OTLK, a company that organizes freight shipments between China and Western Europe, signed the respective agreement in Moscow on Tuesday, the state railway operator said.





Containers would be shipped to Lithuania within 7 days.





Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai will take over freight cars carrying Chinese postal items at the Kena railway station on the border with Belarus and will transport them to the Vilnius intermodal terminal, from which these items will be distributed to Lietuvos Pastas' (Lithuanian Post) warehouses.





The founders of OTLK are the railway administrations of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, the transit countries for freight shipments from China to the European Union.



