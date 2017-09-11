Cargo, China, Containers, Good for Business, Lithuania, Post Office, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.04.2019, 13:32
Lithuanian Railways to transport Chinese postal items within Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 16.04.2019.Print version
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will begin to transport Lithuania-bound postal items from China within the country's territory for the first time this year, with the first trial shipment scheduled for May, informed LETA/BNS.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and OTLK, a company that organizes freight shipments between China and Western Europe, signed the respective agreement in Moscow on Tuesday, the state railway operator said.
Containers would be shipped to Lithuania within 7 days.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai will take over freight cars carrying Chinese postal items at the Kena railway station on the border with Belarus and will transport them to the Vilnius intermodal terminal, from which these items will be distributed to Lietuvos Pastas' (Lithuanian Post) warehouses.
The founders of OTLK are the railway administrations of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, the transit countries for freight shipments from China to the European Union.
Other articles:
- 16.04.2019 Chairman of the Board on central bank digital currencies
- 16.04.2019 Оборот Latvijas pasts за 2018 год около 85 млн. евро
- 16.04.2019 Эстония и Португалия начнут обмениваться электронными рецептами
- 16.04.2019 Estonia, Portugal to exchange e-prescriptions
- 16.04.2019 Экспорт продукции лесной отрасли Латвии за два месяца вырос на 19,8%
- 16.04.2019 Пассажиропоток в airBaltic в первом квартале вырос на 12%
- 16.04.2019 Latvian exports of forestry products up 19.8% in January-February
- 16.04.2019 airBaltic sees 12.1% increase in passenger numbers in Q1
- 16.04.2019 Latvijas Pasts postal company posts EUR 85 mln in 2018 turnover