Tuesday, 16.04.2019, 10:23
Latvijas Pasts postal company posts EUR 85 mln in 2018 turnover
Latvijas Pasts has been earning profit for the past several years, he said, adding that in 2018 the company’s turnover reached about EUR 85 mln, growing by EUR 10 mln from a year ago. Revenue from transit services accounted for about EUR 20 mln.
Information published on the company’s internet website suggests that the company’s profit last year increased by 1% to EUR 1.708 mln. The company’s total revenue reached EUR 90.5 mln, up 18% from 2017.
Latvijas Pasts is fully owned by the Latvian state and its basic function is providing the universal postal service. The company is also involved in providing philately, transportation, express mail, financial, press and IT services, as well as retail trade. Latvijas Pasts employs more than 4,000 people.
