IMF forecasts fastest growth rate for Latvia among Baltic countries

Latvia's economy will grow at the fastest rate among the Baltic countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts, reported LETA.

The Latvian economy will grow 3.2% this year and 3.1% next year. Estonia will see its economy expand 3% and 2.9% respectively, and Lithuania's GDP is expected to grow 2.9% this year, and growth is set to slow to 2.6% next year, according to the IMF estimate issued on Tuesday.





Growth in the euro zone the Baltic states belong to should stand at 1.3% this and 1.5% in 2020.

The average annual inflation rate will stand at 2.3% this and next year in Lithuania, the IMF estimates. In Latvia, it will stand at 2.4% in both 2019 and 2020, and amount to 3% this year and 2.8% next year in Estonia.





The unemployment level should stand at 6.3% in Lithuania this year and inch down to 6.2% next year. In Latvia, it will stand at 7.3% both this and next year. Estonia will see its unemployment rate fall from 4.7% this year to 3.5% next year.





Lithuania's current account surplus should stand at 1.1% this year and 0.6% next year.