Wednesday, 10.04.2019, 11:34
IMF forecasts fastest growth rate for Latvia among Baltic countries
The Latvian economy will grow 3.2% this year and 3.1% next
year. Estonia will see its economy expand 3% and 2.9% respectively, and
Lithuania's GDP is expected to grow 2.9% this year, and growth is set to slow
to 2.6% next year, according to the IMF estimate issued on Tuesday.
Growth in the euro zone the Baltic states belong to should
stand at 1.3% this and 1.5% in 2020.
The average annual inflation rate will stand at 2.3% this
and next year in Lithuania, the IMF estimates. In Latvia, it will stand at 2.4%
in both 2019 and 2020, and amount to 3% this year and 2.8% next year in
Estonia.
The unemployment level should stand at 6.3% in Lithuania
this year and inch down to 6.2% next year. In Latvia, it will stand at 7.3%
both this and next year. Estonia will see its unemployment rate fall from 4.7%
this year to 3.5% next year.
Lithuania's current account surplus should stand at 1.1%
this year and 0.6% next year.
