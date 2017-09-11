Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
ENTSO-E to provide key synchronization documents to Baltic countries
Rimvydas Stilinis, director of infrastructure at Lithuania's state-owned energy group Epso-G, says the process is proceeding according to plan.
"On April 4, we receive both documents, the Connection Agreement plus the Catalogue of Measures. They will be signed later and we are planning tests and connection by 2025 at the latest," he told.
According to Stilinis, the documents have to be signed by six countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland plus two volunteers. The latter are to be named at the ENTSO-E plenary meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
The six countries will have to agree on a deadline for signing the documents.
The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia want to synchronize their power system with that of continental Europe via the existing Lithuanian-Polish power link, LitPol Link, and a new submarine cable between the two countries by 2025.
