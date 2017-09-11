Estonia's home and garden goods retailer Hortes expanding into Lithuania

Estonia's leading home and gardening product retailer Hortes is expanding into Lithuania, according to the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

Construction on a Hortes store on a land parcel close to Vilnius Airport is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019 and be completed in the second quarter of 2020.





It will be located next to Ikea's furniture store and Dechatlon's sports and leisure goods store.





Prekybos Parko Projektai plans to build a 13,6000-square-meter Hortes store with greenhouses in VNO Business and Retail Park, which is being developed by the property development and management company VPH, in a year's time, according to design proposals worked out by Unitectus.





Lithuania has seen a rapid expansion of Latvia's building materials and household goods chain Depo in recent years. The chain currently has four stores in Lithuania, two in Vilnius and one Klaipeda and Panevezys each, with another store under construction in Kaunas. In Latvia, it has nine stores.