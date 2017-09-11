IKEA to open online store in Estonia, establish collection point in Tallinn

The Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer IKEA in fall of this year is planning to open an online store in Estonia, establish an order and collection point along with a showroom in Tallinn and is to recruit 30-40 people to its Estonian team, informed LETA/BNS.

In addition, Estonia will become the first country that IKEA will first enter digitally and open an online store before the existence of a physical store, the company said.





Johannes R. Johannesson, head of sales at IKEA Baltics, said in a press release that this step was taken with the desire to bring IKEA faster to the people of Estonia as IKEA's store in Riga is visited by a remarkable amount of customers from Estonia.





IKEA's order and collection point along with a showroom will be established at 66 Peterburi Road in Tallinn. The total area of the building will be 6,000 square meters, of which 1,500 square meters is for the showroom and planning area.





According to Johannesson, it will be possible to look at approximately 3,000 products and receive consultations in the showroom, while some 200 more popular products will also be immediately available to purchase from the online store. There are approximately 8,000 products sold in the online store.





IKEA said that the company is searching for 30-40 people for its team in Estonia -- a leader, team leaders, sales, logistics and customer service specialists.





So far, IKEA has opened two stores in the Baltic states, one in Vilnius and one in Riga, as well as two order and collection points in Lithuania. On the global scale, IKEA is operating in 50 countries in which it has opened over 400 stores.



