Lithuania's Air Navigation, Spain's Indra to set up competence center in Vilnius

Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation) and Spain's aviation equipment manufacturer Indra have signed a memorandum of cooperation regarding the establishment of a competence center in Vilnius, the state-owned air navigation service provider said LETA/BNS.

"We want to provide a package of air traffic management system services to consumers, rather than individual products and services," Oro Navigacija Managing Director Mindaugas Gustys said.





Oro Navigacija will be responsible for providing technical advice to other air navigation service providers and Indra will be in charge of developing systems and products and searching for new customers.





The companies are currently drawing up a project management plan and carrying out other work, with the implementation of the project expected to start at the end of this year.



