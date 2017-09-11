Budget, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port
Klaipeda port transfers EUR 28 mln of profits to state coffers
The state-owned seaport of Klaipeda has transferred 28 million euros of its profits to the state's coffers, the port authority said LETA/BNS.
The transport minister signed a respective decree, although the port's management board decided last Friday to transfer 21.7 mln euros.
The port authority shared its profits with the state for the second successive year after contributing 22.33 mln euros, accounting for 70% of its distributable profits, in 2018. It had last paid dividends in 2012 and 2013, at 9.9 mln euros and 0.253 mln euros, respectively. The port reinvested its profits in the subsequent years.
The Klaipeda port authority posted a pretax profit of 34.64 mln euros last year, up 8.7% from 31.81 mln euros in 2017. Its net profit jumped by 19.4% to 30.97 mln euros
