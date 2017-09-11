Culture, Good for Business, Latvia

Alvis Hermanis, announce a new collaboration with Mikhail Baryshnikov

The New Riga Theatre and its artistic director, Alvis Hermanis, announce a new collaboration with Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Photo: Peter Baryshnikov

In autumn, 2019 a new performance work will be launched. THE WHITE HELICOPTER is based on true events leading up to the historical 2013 resignation of Benedict XVI.




