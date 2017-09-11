Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Mergers and take-overs, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.03.2019, 19:07
Estravel travel agency to buy majority holding in tourism co Wris
Wris AS is owned by Aili Kagu through the holding company Aka Holding OU. Kagu bought the company from Vjatseslav Leedo's Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus last October.
Through the concentration, the Estravel group will have access to more favorable prices and procurement terms on the international market thanks to increasing total purchase volumes of travel services.
More favorable prices, in turn, will enable the merging parties to better compete with foreign travel agencies that hold a significant market share thanks to cross-border purchases but which are not reflected in public data or national statistics.
Mark Aivo Takis, head and owner of Estravel, said in the application submitted to the Competition Authority that increasing the share of local travel agencies on the Estonian internal market would benefit the state in the form of both direct and indirect taxes, which the state does not receive at present.
The consolidated revenue of Estravel totaled 88.1 mln euros in 2017. The sales revenue of Wris AS amounted to 12.3 mln euros in 2017. According to the companies, the concentration will not change the activity of either of the companies, no employees will be laid off as a result of it and business activities will not be joined together.
- 25.03.2019 Estonia's retail confidence indicators improve on month in March
- 25.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Feb revenue up 14 %
- 25.03.2019 Delta building of University of Tartu reaches full height
- 25.03.2019 Эстонский Bolt третий в списке самых быстро растущих предприятий в Европе
- 25.03.2019 Polish company to create 3D model of Vilnius
- 25.03.2019 Estonian circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction
- 25.03.2019 In 2016 forest land absorbed over over 50% of CO2 equivalent in Sweden, Finland and Lithuania
- 25.03.2019 Tallinn eyeing 339 cruise ship visits this season
- 25.03.2019 Implementation of Moneyval recommendations proceeding very well in Latvia - Reirs
- 25.03.2019 Предприятие по пошиву рубашек Sangar прекращает деятельность в Эстонии