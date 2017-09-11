EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Health, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
UK wellness startup Urban set to open office in Vilnius
The government's foreign investment promotion agency told that Urban would open its new office in Vilnius this year, with staff recruitment planned to begin in the coming months.
Urban's 30-member Lithuanian team will be part of its product development and engineering division, the agency said in a press release.
"Lithuania's reputation for product and engineering talent was the main driver behind Urban's decision to open a Vilnius office," it said.
Urban was founded in 2014 by Jack Tang and Giles Williams to provide easy and affordable access to wellness services.
Originally conceived as an app to connect individuals and companies with massage therapists, Urban expanded its range of services in 2018.
Urban currently operates in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Paris, with plans to expand further next year.
