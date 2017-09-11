Budget, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvia's 2019 budget passes first reading in Saeima
This year revenue in the government consolidated budget is
planned at EUR 9.2 bn and expenditure at EUR 9.4 bn. In the government basic
budget, revenue is planned at EUR 6.4 bn and expenditure at EUR 6.8 bn. In the
government special budget, revenue is planned at EUR 3 bn and expenditure at
EUR 2.8 bn, informed LETA.
In 2019, the general government consolidated budget is
expected to run a deficit of 0.5% of GDP. Latvia’s GDP, meanwhile, is projected
to grow 3% this year.
Representatives of the Finance Ministry indicated that as a
result of a revision of this year’s budget expenditure, EUR 51.3 mln would be
saved in the 2019 budget, of which EUR 7.6 mln would be used to improve the
fiscal space and EUR 43.7 mln have been earmarked for ministries’ priorities.
In this year’s budget, EUR 87.5 mln have been allocated for
raising medics’ wages, EUR 8.9 and mln for raising salaries to judges and court
employees.
EUR 7.2 mln have been earmarked for measures aimed at
combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
