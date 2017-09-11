Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.03.2019, 12:36
Lidl Latvija raises share capital to EUR 56.5 mln
When the company was established, its share capital was
worth EUR 500,000. In February 2017 it was raised to EUR 10.5 mln and in
December of the same year to EUR 20.5 mln. In October 2018, the share capital
of Lidl Latvia was further increased to EUR 35.5 mln.
As reported, Lidl
Latvija plans to open a logistics center and at least 10 Lidl stores in
Latvia by 2020.
Lidl Baltics
representative Valdis Lopets told
LETA earlier that Lid plans to expand its business in Riga and also in other
cities in Latvia.
Lidl began preparing for entering the Baltic market in 2003 but later changed its mind and sold all land parcels bought in the Baltic countries, explaining that the Baltic market was too small. The company nevertheless made a good profit in Latvia, without even opening a single store, because it sold the properties bought in Latvia at profit.
Lidl Latvija total profit in 2006-2008 amounted to
LVL 7.2 mln (EUR 10.24 mln), according to Firmas.lv data. Part of Lidl
properties were acquired by Estonian chain stores A-Selver, which also had to leave Latvia eventually due to the
economic crisis.
In the summer of 2017
Lidl again announced its plans to enter Latvia.
Lidl Latvija, originally named MMS Property Solutions, was registered in 2016. The company's share
capital is EUR 20.5 mln, its sole owner is CE-Beteiligungs-GmbH,
which also owns Lidl Lietuva.
- 19.03.2019 В Риге обсудят вопросы развития туризма старшего поколения
- 19.03.2019 Number of banks is too big for Latvia’s market - Putnins
- 18.03.2019 Количество свободных рабочих мест в 2018 году в Латвии увеличилось на 33,4%
- 18.03.2019 С Латвии хотят взыскать 65 млн. евро за нереализованный проект
- 18.03.2019 Пассажиропоток airBaltic в феврале вырос на 14%
- 18.03.2019 Last year saw the highest remuneration rise in post-crisis period
- 18.03.2019 UK-owned Earthport Payment Services gets license in Lithuania
- 18.03.2019 airBaltic carries 14% more passengers in-February
- 18.03.2019 Kesko Senukai invests EUR 1.5 mln in renovation of store in Riga
- 18.03.2019 In 2018, number of job vacancies in Latvia rose by 5.7 thousand or 33.4%