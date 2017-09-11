Dobeles Dzirnavnieks grain mill to invest EUR 18 mln in grain processing infrastructure

Latvia’s largest grain mill Dobeles Dzirnavnieks plans to invest EUR 18 mln in a full organic grain processing infrastructure that will be largest in the Baltic states, LETA was told at the company.

The company’s representatives said that work is being started to build the largest full organic grain processing infrastructure in the Baltics in Dobele. The project includes a laboratory, grain elevators, as well as a plant for producing organic grain flakes.





According to Dobeles Dzirnavnieks representatives, the project, which is expected to cost an estimated EUR 18 mn, will have a significant impact on the long-term development of Latvian organic farming industry as the company plans to make high value-added products and increase profitability.





As reported, Dobeles Dzirnavnieks turned over EUR 113.722 mln in 2017, up 26.7% from a year before, and its profit increased 53.9% to EUR 4.174 mln.





Dobeles Dzirnavnieks, founded in 1991, has a share capital of EUR 3.818 mln. Since 2008 the company's largest shareholder is Estonian company Tartu Mill.





The main business operations of Dobeles Dzirnavnieks include storage and processing of grain and grain products, production of all types of flour and flour mixtures, production of semolina, pearl barley, food grade bran, processing of buckwheat, packing of food products, wholesale, retail sales and supply of fodder in the whole territory of Latvia.