Amber Grid invests EUR 7 mln in upgrading gas compressor station in northern Lithuania

Lithuania's natural gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has invested 6.8 mln euros, including VAT, in upgrading the Panevezys gas compressor station in the northern part of the country, informed LETA/BNS.

"With the help of modern technologies, the compressor station, which was built almost 50 years ago and is the only of its kind in Lithuania, is already operating more efficiently, is less polluting and is helping to manage the gas transmission system more flexibly," Amber Grid Chief Technical Officer Andrius Dagys said.





The upgrades included modernizing the automated control and fuel feed system of the station.





Built back in 1974, the station is important in ensuring cross-border gas flows between Lithuania and Latvia.