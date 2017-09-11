Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania
Friday, 15.03.2019
Amber Grid invests EUR 7 mln in upgrading gas compressor station in northern Lithuania
Lithuania's natural gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has invested 6.8 mln euros, including VAT, in upgrading the Panevezys gas compressor station in the northern part of the country, informed LETA/BNS.
"With the help of modern technologies, the
compressor station, which was built almost 50 years ago and is the only of its
kind in Lithuania, is already operating more efficiently, is less
polluting and is helping to manage the gas transmission system more
flexibly," Amber Grid Chief
Technical Officer Andrius Dagys said.
The upgrades included modernizing the automated
control and fuel feed system of the station.
Built back in 1974, the station is important in ensuring
cross-border gas flows between Lithuania and Latvia.
