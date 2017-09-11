Lithuanian Energy's Geton Energy expands into Scandinavia

Geton Energy, a subsidiary of the state energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), is expanding its wholesale electricity trading portfolio into Scandinavia by joining the regional power derivatives exchange Nasdaq Commodities OMX.

Geton Energy has been present in Poland's wholesale electricity market since 2017.





"By strengthening our positions in Poland, we can also expand activities in other European countries; therefore, we start trading on the wholesale market of Scandinavia," Diana Kazakevic, regional manager for Poland at Lietuvos Energija and chairwoman of the management board at Geton Energy, said.





"This will help diversify our wholesale electricity trading portfolio and expand the geographic coverage of our operations," she added.