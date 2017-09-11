Mogotel to run Days Hotel Riga VEF

Baltic hotel operator Mogotel will run also Days Hotel Riga VEF that will be renamed to Rija VEF Hotel, Mogotel’s representative Kristine Junkure told LETA.

She said that Rija VEF Hotel will work in the three-star category.





Rija VEF Hotel has six floors and 135 hotel rooms, including 101 standard rooms, 30 comfort rooms and four luxury rooms. There are also three conference halls, a restaurant, bar and summer terrace in the hotel.





Junkure said that so far there were four hotels working under Rija Hotels brand – Domus Hotel, and Irina Hotel in Riga, Bauska Hoteli n Bauska, and Old Town Hoteli n Tallinn, Estonia.





Mogotel owner Vadims Muhins said that the tourism sector data show that solo trips are becoming more and more popular, therefore there are minimum requirements for accommodation, and there is a demand for budget class hotels.





Mogotel hotel operator works with Rixwell Hotels, Wellton and Rija Hotel brands. In 2017 the company’s turnover was EUR 17.686 mln, while the company’s profit reached EUR 325,205.





Mogotel was registered in 2011 and has a share capital of EUR 2,845. Muhins is the sole owner of the company.