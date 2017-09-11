Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
Lithuania's LET to supply gas to Riga heating company in March
The company said it offered the best price during a tender and won, without disclosing the deal's value.
"The rise in the taxes for the transportation of national gas over the Lithuanian-Latvia border is limiting the competitiveness of our offers. Nevertheless, this tender shows that we are capable of successfully competing even with local Latvian companies not facing these costs by having diversified supply sources and an effectively managed portfolio," LET CEO Mantas Mikalajunas said in a statement.
In his words, LET is the only company in the region, securing gas supply from three sources as the company has a long-term LNG contract with Norway's Equinor, buys gas on the LNG spot market, and buys gas via pipelines (Gazprom) and uses the Incukalns underground gas storage in Latvia.
