Lithuania's Delfi buys Login conference organizer

Lithuanian media company Delfi, part of the Estonian Ekspress Grupp media group and operating a news website with the same name, has bought the organizer of technological and innovation conferences Login Conferencesб informed LETA/BNS.

According to the delfi.lt news website, all Login Conferences shares have been purchased, including 80% from Small Talk Ideas and 20% from Arnoldas Rogoznyj, the conference's founder and co-owner.





Delfi CEO Vytautas Benokraitis says the business of organizing conferences and other events has become the company's strategic direction.





"We organized various events last year and realized that this area is attractive for us, and we decided to make it Delfi's strategic direction in Lithuanian, and, by the way, in Estonia as well. (…) We consider Login to be the closest to our business profile and we believe that we can have very good synergy both in terms of contents and marketing and also sales," Benokraitis told on Friday.





In his words, the deal of undisclosed value was concluded on Thursday.





The Login conference was first organized in 2007.