Lithuania's Aviva Lietuva earned EUR 10.7 mln last year

British-owned Lithuanian life insurance and pension funds company Aviva Lietuva posted 10.7 mln euros in net profits last year, up 1.9% from 10.5 mln euros in 2017, reported LETA/BNS.

Written premiums rose by 1.4 to 49.2 mln euros, and pension fund payments were up 5% to 74.1 mln euros, Aviva Lietuva said in a statement on Thursday.





The assets of life insurance and pension funds, managed by Aviva Lietuva, grew 5% to 663 mln euros, and the number of valid life insurance and pension fund contracts inched up 1% to 292,000.





"The results show that we are building a circle of loyal clients as the number of life insurance and pension fund contracts rose by more than 3,000 in 2018," Aviva Lietuva CEO Asta Grabinske said in the statement.





The Lithuanian company is part of Aviva, one of the world's biggest insurance groups.