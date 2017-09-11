Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.03.2019, 19:54
Estonia: Inbank enters Dutch deposit market
Inbank, which has so far been focusing mainly on consumer
credit, has already successfully used Raisin for the same purpose in Germany
and Austria. The purpose of collecting deposits is to support Inbank's
international financing activity and make it more flexible and efficient to
raise capital.
Inbank's head of group product development Erkki Saarniit
sayd Inbank is offering an annual interest rate of up to 1.40% on term
deposits in the Dutch market, which is on par with the rates offered in Germany
and Austria.
"As of the end of last year, our portfolio of deposits
from customers in Germany and Austria was close to 150 mln euros, which
shows that our offers are very attractive in other countries," Saarniit
said .
In addition to collecting deposits in the Netherlands, in
2019, Inbank plans to start offering deposits through a bank branch to be
opened in Lithuania. Inbank will continue accepting deposits in Estonia.
Operating as a bank since 2015, Inbank offers services
through its Internet bank and partner network. Inbank operates in the Estonian,
Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish consumer financing markets. It also collects
international deposits in the German, Austrian, and now, the Dutch markets.
Raisin is an online savings marketplace founded in Germany.
Since its launch in 2013, it has provided over 160,000 people access to savings
products offered by 66 banks.
Inbank's profit totaled 9.3 miln euros in 2018. The
volume of loan portfolio was 225.6 mln euros and the volume of deposits was
240.2 mln euros as at the end of the year.
