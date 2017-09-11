Building of Akropole multifunctional center in Riga completed

On march 6, the Riga city construction authority commissioned the building of Akropole shopping and entertainment center at 257 Maskavas Street, Akropole representative Liga Andzane reported LETA.

She said that Akropole is one of the largest construction projects in Latvia in the past years. The floor space of the building is 98,000 square meters, while the whole territory covers almost 16 hectares.





Akropole Riga head and Akropolis Group board member Kaspars Beitins said that the total investments, including in transport infrastructure and territory, reach almost EUR 180 mln.





Akropole center will house more than 10,000 square meters of offices, 200 stores, cafes, restaurants, an ice hall, an IMAX movie theater, a gym, a bowling alley and a children’s playground. The center will provide about 1,500 jobs.