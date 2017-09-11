Lithuania's Modus Group gets USD 11.3 mln EBRD loan for biogas projects

Lithuania's Modus Group said it has signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an 11.3-million-US-dollar loan for the construction of two biogas plants in Belarus, informed LETA/BNS.

The two plants will have a total installed capacity of 3 megawatts (MW) and be able to generate around 23.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green energy annually.





Modus Energy, the renewable energy arm of Modus Group, already has an installed biogas generation capacity of 5 MW in Belarus. The financing marks the second loan from the EBRD, which previously provided 15 mдn US dollars to the company.





Modus Group Chairman Liudas Liutkevicius sees the group sees a huge potential in Belarus' renewable energy sector. The new power plants will be built near livestock complexes.

Modus Energy has implemented 11 biogas projects in Lithuania with a total capacity of 10 MW.