Belarus, Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.03.2019, 12:05
Lithuania's Modus Group gets USD 11.3 mln EBRD loan for biogas projects
BC, Vilnius, 05.03.2019.Print version
Lithuania's Modus Group said it has signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an 11.3-million-US-dollar loan for the construction of two biogas plants in Belarus, informed LETA/BNS.
The two plants will have a total installed capacity of 3 megawatts (MW) and be able to generate around 23.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green energy annually.
Modus Energy, the renewable energy arm of Modus Group, already has an installed biogas generation capacity of 5 MW in Belarus. The financing marks the second loan from the EBRD, which previously provided 15 mдn US dollars to the company.
Modus Group Chairman Liudas Liutkevicius sees the group sees a huge potential in Belarus' renewable energy sector. The new power plants will be built near livestock complexes.
Modus Energy has implemented 11 biogas projects in Lithuania with a total capacity of 10 MW.
Other articles:
- 04.03.2019 Raw milk purchases in Lithuania fall in 2018, imports, exports grow
- 04.03.2019 Evolution Latvia raises turnover 21.1% in 2018
- 04.03.2019 Lithuania to invest EUR 8 mln in small-scale green energy
- 04.03.2019 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1.6% in two months
- 04.03.2019 Wizz Air открыла новый маршрут из Риги в Киев
- 04.03.2019 Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 2.6 pct on year in February
- 04.03.2019 Lithuanian PM to offer Belarus to replace Astravyets NPP with natural gas power plant
- 04.03.2019 Премьер Литвы предложит Беларуси вместо БелАЭС оборудовать электростанцию на газе
- 04.03.2019 Объем грузоперевозок в Латвии в 2018 году вырос на 11,7%
- 04.03.2019 Литва инвестирует в малую "зеленую" энергетику 8 млн. евро