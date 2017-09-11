Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.02.2019, 09:58
H&M to open 1st COS store in Vilnius in Go9 mall
BC, Vilnius, 28.02.2019.Print version
Sweden's clothing retail chain Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) plans to open the first COS store in Vilnius in the Lithuanian capital's Go9 mall, informed LETA/BNS.
An agreement on the lease of 815 square meters of premises in Go9 was registered with the Real Property Register in late January. The lessee is Lithuania-registered H & M Hennes & Mauritz, which already leases over 2,600 square meters in the mall.
Justas Vaitkevicius, spokesman for Lords LB Asset Management, an investment company that owns the mall via a fund, would not comment on the new agreement.
"We'll refrain from any comments on Go9. We'll announce some news in the second half of the spring," he told.
Earlier this week, Hamm’s COS chain unveiled plans to open its first Vilnius store this year, but gave no details.
H&M says COS has 270 stores in 41 countries. The chain's only Baltic store is located in the Latvian capital of Riga.
Other articles:
- 27.02.2019 Предварительная прибыль концерна Madara Cosmetics в прошлом году - 1,496 млн. евро
- 27.02.2019 Проект склада Intersurgical в Пабраде получил 10 млн. евро кредита SEB
- 27.02.2019 Консолидированный оборот Latvijas gaze вырос на 6,5% в 2018 году
- 27.02.2019 Iceland to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform
- 27.02.2019 Estonia putting EUR 10 mln in fund for hi-tech investment
- 27.02.2019 SEB loans EUR 10 mln to Intersurgical for warehouse construction in Lithuania's Pabrade
- 27.02.2019 Estonia: Laesti to wind up sawmilling business in Parnu County
- 27.02.2019 Кабмин Литвы пересматривает сроки реализации задач: 12 важнейших изменений
- 27.02.2019 Через счет Swedbank в Литве могли отправляться средства В. Януковичу
- 27.02.2019 Madara Cosmetics posts EUR 1.496 mln in preliminary 2018 profit