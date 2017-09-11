H&M to open 1st COS store in Vilnius in Go9 mall

Sweden's clothing retail chain Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) plans to open the first COS store in Vilnius in the Lithuanian capital's Go9 mall, informed LETA/BNS.

An agreement on the lease of 815 square meters of premises in Go9 was registered with the Real Property Register in late January. The lessee is Lithuania-registered H & M Hennes & Mauritz, which already leases over 2,600 square meters in the mall.





Justas Vaitkevicius, spokesman for Lords LB Asset Management, an investment company that owns the mall via a fund, would not comment on the new agreement.

"We'll refrain from any comments on Go9. We'll announce some news in the second half of the spring," he told.





Earlier this week, Hamm’s COS chain unveiled plans to open its first Vilnius store this year, but gave no details.





H&M says COS has 270 stores in 41 countries. The chain's only Baltic store is located in the Latvian capital of Riga.