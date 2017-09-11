Good for Business, Health, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Madara Cosmetics posts EUR 1.496 mln in preliminary 2018 profit
The company’s management says in the financial report that
the company’s development in 2018 was facilitated by strengthening existing
market channels and finding new channels, a successful launch of new products
and raising brand awareness. Introduced in the beginning of the year, the
company’s first sunscreen products ranked among the company’s most popular
products.
In 2018, the company’s revenue generated on the domestic
market grew 32.6% from 2017 to EUR 2.681 mln, while sales in the European Union
accounted for EUR 5.992 mln, up 33.7% y-o-y. Revenue generated in other
countries declined 12% from 2017 to EUR 746,900 last year. Services and other
basic activity brought in EUR 93,400.
In 2018, the turnover generated in the European Union made
up 92 %, while 8 % of last year’s turnover was generated outside the European
Union. “The increase of turnover share in the European Union was in line with
the company’s trade strategy,” the management said.
Madara Cosmetics
closed 2017 with EUR 7.402 mln in turnover, while the group’s profit was EUR
1.246 mln.
Founded in 2006 by several individuals, Madara Cosmetics has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga alternative
market First North since November 10, 2017.
