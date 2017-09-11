S&P Global Ratings affirms Lithuania's A rating, keeps outlook stable

S&P Global Ratings has kept Lithuania's long-term borrowing rating at A with a stable outlook, reported LETA/BNS.

The agency's experts say the existing rating reflects Lithuania's strong institutional environment, stable growth outlook, moderate government debt level in the context of euro zone countries and also integration into the EU's common market, the Finance Ministry said.





A stable outlook means that Lithuania's fiscal policy will remain strong and will counterbalance possible risks over the next two years, arising from its vulnerability to external shocks and due to negative demographic tendencies.





The last time S&P Global Ratings upgraded Lithuania's rating (from A- to A with a stable outlook) was in March, 2018, and it kept the rating unchanged in August.





Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings has Lithuania's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at A- with a positive outlook after positively assessing Lithuania's public finance and economic situation.





Moody's long-term borrowing rating for Lithuania stand at A3 with a stable outlook.