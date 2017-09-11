Builder Nordecon hands over new study building to Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

Listed Estonian construction group Nordecon on Thursday handed over to the Academy of Security Services the academy's new study building in the eastern Maarjamae district of Tallinn, built at a cost of 19 mln euros, Nordecon said.

The concrete and glass building of more than 12,000 square meters is three times more economical than the old study building and offers a modern and functional environment for internal security education.





"Almost all Estonian universities have a new building or even several of them; the possibilities of the Academy of Security Sciences that has been waiting for its new house for a long time to provide higher quality and more diverse internal security education are now improving significantly,” said Gerd Muller, chairman of the board of Nordecon AS.





Muller described the construction of the building of the Academy of Security Sciences as very exciting for the Nordecon team, as the very large complex consists of parts with diverse functions that take into account the special requirements of the education provided at the academy. Different parts of the building are offset in respect to each other; for example, next to the lobby that is 12 meters high there are a library and large auditoriums. The largest of the latter, a 230-seat hall equipped with state-of-the-art technology, can also be used as a conference room.





The separate parts of the building also accommodate an indoor shooting range, a virtual simulation center, a fire safety laboratory, a prison simulation environment and other study-specific specialty rooms, a sports complex with a gym and a large ball court, various gyms, fitness halls, offices and lecture rooms, as well as a border guard training room.





The total cost of the building was 19 mln euros and the project was funded by the European Union Regional Development Fund ASTRA.





The author of the building's architectural design is the firm Arhitekt 11. The gross surface area of the building consisting of three levels above ground is 12,069 square meters. The building is heated by means of geothermal heating and according to estimates, its energy consumption will be three times smaller than that of the old building.





In 2018, Nordecon group employed on average 687 people and it finished the year with a sales revenue of 223.5 mln euros.