Friday, 22.02.2019, 12:11
Kitron posts almost EUR 150 mln in revenue in Lithuania
Norwegian-owned Lithuanian electronic product manufacturer Kitron posted almost 150 million euros in revenue last year, up 23% from 2017, and the number of its employees rose by almost a tenth, accroding to the Verslo Zinios business daily reports writes LETA/BNS.
Kitron managing director Mindaugas Sestokas said a task for a team of Lithuanian specialists to open a new production facility in Poland is one of the biggest challenges for this year.
The total value of Kitron's all contracts stood at 28 mln euros, and the company's specialists presented over 700 different prototypes to its clients last year.
Kitron employs 965 people.
