Number of tourists visiting Jurmala increases 17% in 2018
In total, Latvia welcomed 8% more tourists last year than in
2017, and Jurmala was the second most popular destination after Riga, with both
foreign and local tourists.
67% of tourists who visited Jurmala last year were foreign
tourists and 33% - Latvian tourists. Compared to 2017, the number of local
tourists visiting Jurmala increased 15% and the number of foreign tourists rose
18%.
Most foreign tourists visiting Jurmala last year were from
Russia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Finland.
According to Cepurite, the number of tourists visiting Jurmala
continues to increase not only in summer but also in other seasons. For
instance, the number of tourists in Jurmala in the fall and winter months
increased 11% as compared to the fall and winter of 2017.
The increase is attributable to quality resorts, SPA and
medical services available in Jurmala, and more opportunities for holding
conferences in the city, said Jurmala Tourism Information Center's head Aleksandra Stramkale.
The biggest increase in the number of tourists visiting
Jurmala was recorded in June through August, when the city welcomed 23% more
tourists than in the summer of 2017. During the summer months, foreign tourists
staying in Jurmala accommodation establishments constituted 80% of all
tourists.
Tourists from Lithuania, Russia, Israel, Finland and Great
Britain prefer to visit Jurmala in the summer, while the numbers of tourists
from Estonia and Finland are comparatively similar in all seasons.
