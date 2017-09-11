Number of tourists visiting Jurmala increases 17% in 2018

According to latest Central Statistical Bureau's data, the number of tourists that visited the resort city of Jurmala last year was 17% higher than in 2017, as Jurmala City Council's representative Elita Cepurite told LETA.

In total, Latvia welcomed 8% more tourists last year than in 2017, and Jurmala was the second most popular destination after Riga, with both foreign and local tourists.

67% of tourists who visited Jurmala last year were foreign tourists and 33% - Latvian tourists. Compared to 2017, the number of local tourists visiting Jurmala increased 15% and the number of foreign tourists rose 18%.





Most foreign tourists visiting Jurmala last year were from Russia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Finland.





According to Cepurite, the number of tourists visiting Jurmala continues to increase not only in summer but also in other seasons. For instance, the number of tourists in Jurmala in the fall and winter months increased 11% as compared to the fall and winter of 2017.





The increase is attributable to quality resorts, SPA and medical services available in Jurmala, and more opportunities for holding conferences in the city, said Jurmala Tourism Information Center's head Aleksandra Stramkale.





The biggest increase in the number of tourists visiting Jurmala was recorded in June through August, when the city welcomed 23% more tourists than in the summer of 2017. During the summer months, foreign tourists staying in Jurmala accommodation establishments constituted 80% of all tourists.





Tourists from Lithuania, Russia, Israel, Finland and Great Britain prefer to visit Jurmala in the summer, while the numbers of tourists from Estonia and Finland are comparatively similar in all seasons.