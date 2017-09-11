Alcohol, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 09:24
Valmiermuizas Alus brewery raises turnover 16% in 2018
Meanwhile, the company’s beer sales increased by 7% to 2.254
mln liters last year, with sales of draft beer rising 15%.
Representatives of Valmiermuizas
Alus noted that last year 5% of the beer made at the brewery was sold in
export markets, including Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and
Ireland and that the company planned to raise the share of export sales to 10%,
focusing primarily on the Baltic Sea region and Scandinavia.
Valmiermuizas Alus
has no plans to expand in terms of production volumes. Instead, the brewery
intends to develop a wide variety of beer flavors, said Valmiermuizas Alus head Aigars
Rungis.
The company’s representatives also noted growing demand for
beer in 0.33-liter bottles. In 2018, demand for beer in the small bottles
jumped by 77% to 120,000 liters.
Valmiermuizas Alus
closed 2017 with EUR 4.605 mln in turnover, up 9% against a year before, and a
profit of EUR 127,564, which contracted by 30.2% from 2016.
Valmiermuizas Alus,
registered in 2005, belongs to
Valmiermuizas Ieguldijumu Fonds in which Rungis owns 60%, a 24% stake
belongs to Austria’s investment fund Industrieliegenschaftenvervaltungs
and 16% to German company Thinkflink
GmbH.
