EAS to again bring in foreign IT specialists to look at employment prospects in Estonia

The Work In Estonia program of the Enterprise Estonia (EAS) foundation for the second time is to launch the recruitment campaign entitled Career Hunt aimed at international IT specialists, with which 25 people will be flown to Estonia to meet with local IT companies,reported LETA/BNS.

In addition to wider publicity, the campaign is calling top specialists to apply for jobs at known Estonian companies and will fly 25 people, who have passed a thorough pre-selection and made it to the final round, to Estonia so they can take part in job interviews and get a closer look at Estonia. The activities of the campaign will be featured in video clips, which, in turn, will be shared on social media to introduce Estonia, EAS said.





Last fall, the Career Hunt campaign saw 5,530 candidates from 126 countries. During the campaign, known Estonian companies also offered the first 12 job positions, of which over a half were filled immediately after job interviews.





Grete Kotkas, head of the career center of Swedbank AS, said that the project has several benefits. She added that in addition to the expectation of finding top specialist, one also cannot underestimate the benefit that Career Hunt will bring to Estonian companies and the reputation of the state as a whole. "We can show the world that we are a country that is full of perspective and open to diversity, where exciting things happen," Kotkas said.





The number of companies participating in the spring round of the Career Hunt campaign has risen by two this year to 14 companies. At that, four companies that participated last year are participating this year as well. This time round, the participating companies include Transferwise, Monese, Veriff, Starship Technologies, Pipedrive, Thorgate, Taxify, Malwarebytes, Finestmedia, Icefire, betPawa, Swedbank Estonia, Genius Sports and Mooncascade.