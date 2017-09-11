Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
Zilinskis ir Co to build transformer station in Lithuania's Alytus for EUR 21.6 mln
Zilinskis ir Co, a Lithuanian energy infrastructure builder, has won the tender for the expansion of the transformer station in Alytus, southern Lithuania, a project important for the synchronization of the Baltic states' power systems with that of continental Europe, informed LETA/BNS.
The company offered to carry out the works for 21.6 mln euros.
The board of Lithuania's power transmission company Litgrid, decided to sign a contract with Zilinskis ir Co on Feb. 15 and it will be signed on March 12, Litgrid announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
The tender winner will have to expand the power link with Poland by the end of January, 2021 and install an autotransformer.
The upgrade is needed for the synchronization of the Baltic power networks with that of continental Europe through the Lithuania-Polish power link LitPol Link, completed in 2015.
Zilinskis ir Co built the LitPol Link link from Alytus to the Lithuanian-Polish border for 73.3 mln euros in 2015.
