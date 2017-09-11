Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania
Flywire, Red Dot Payment set up companies in Lithuania
Vilnius, 14.02.2019.
Two international payment companies, the UK's Flywire and Singapore's Red Dot Payment, have registered companies in Vilnius, reported LETA/BNS.
Flywire Europe's share capital stands at 320,000 euros, according to Lithuania's Center of Registers. The UK company was established in 2011.
Flywire offers payment solutions for businesses and institutions, and makes money transfers faster, safer and cheaper. The company is based in Boston, the UK, and has branches in the UK, Spain, China, Singapore, Japan, Romania and Australia.
Red Dot Payment was established in 2011 by fintech payment experts and now, according to the company, it's a trusted partner of banks, non-bank financial institutions and other subjects. The company has headquarters in Singapore and branches in Thailand and Indonesia.
