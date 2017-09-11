Estonia, Good for Business, Railways
Estonia: Elron's passenger numbers up 3% on year in January
Eesti Liinirongid AS, the state-owned Estonian operator of passenger trains that conducts its business under the Elron brand, registered 649,000 boardings in January, marking a 3% increase compared to the same month last year, informed LETA/BNS,
Ticket revenue meanwhile grew 14% to 1.4 mln euros, spokespeople for the company told.
The Elron routes with the biggest numbers of passengers in January were the Tallinn-Paldiski route with 118,000 passengers, followed by the Tallinn-Tartu route with 93,000, Tallinn-Riisipere also with 93,000 and Tallinn-Aegviidu with 83,000 passengers.
Eesti Liinirongid AS operates diesel and electric trains on all domestic passenger train routes of Estonia. In 2018, boardings numbered 7.6 mln, 4% more than in 2017, while ticket revenue increased 21% to 16 mln euros.
