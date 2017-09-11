Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail
Wednesday, 13.02.2019
Riga Retail Park plans to build new mall next to IKEA
BC, Riga, 11.02.2019.
Company Riga Retail Park is planning to build a new gardening and home improvement store of 60,000 square meters in area next to the IKEA mall on the outskirts of Riga, in Stopini Region's Dreilini Village, according to information posted on Stopini Region's website writes LETA/BNS.
The new mall will sit on 14.4 hectares of land on Smaidu Street in Dreilini. The mall will be comprised of two buildings - the main building one to four floors high that will also include catering, sports, recreation facilities and offices, and another, smaller building to sell garden tools and equipment. Both buildings' total floor area is estimated at approximately 59,000 square meters.
Riga Retail Park is also planning to build parking lots for the staff and customers, all the necessary infrastructure, supply roads, and others.
Stopini Region Council on June 27 last year ordered Riga Retail Park to present a detailed plan for the project on Smaidu Steet in Dreilini.
The land plot currently belongs to Verus Preadium Latvija, the owner of the IKEA mall. Riga Retail Park bought the area necessary for the new complex from Verus Preadium Latvija in July 2018, but will officially take possession of the property only after a detailed plan for the project is approved by Stopini Region Council.
Riga Retail Park has signed contract with the joint-stock company UPB for planning and constructing the complex.
According to Firmas.lv, Riga Retail Park was registered in October 2017, the company's share capital is EUR 2,900.
