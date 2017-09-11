Culture, Good for Business, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.02.2019, 09:56
Classical conductor Andris Nelsons wins two more Grammys
Nelsons along with the Boston Symphony Orchestra had earned two nominations for the album Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11, which was released in July 2018. The Grammy nods were in the categories Best Classical Production and Best Orchestral Performance. Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra won the Grammys in both categories.
Nelsons already won Grammy Awards for Best Orchestral Performance in 2017 and 2016. Two years ago, Nelsons received the Grammy for a recording of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10, and last year he won the prize for Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
“I am extremely proud of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and our special musical connection, the result of which truly inspires these live recordings at Boston Symphony Hall. The music of Shostakovich is deeply rooted in my own musical upbringing and I hope it speaks to listeners as much as it does to me,” Nelsons wrote on Facebook.
- 11.02.2019 Fitch affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A-
- 11.02.2019 Fitch Ratings: кредитный рейтинг Литвы остается A-
- 11.02.2019 Estonia's Sildaru takes halfpipe gold at World Championships in Utah
- 11.02.2019 Rigas Satiksme corruption case suspect Volkinsteins released on EUR 100,000 bail -TV
- 11.02.2019 U.S. sends additional helicopters to Latvia as part of next rotation of troops
- 08.02.2019 Норвежской Reitan Convenience разрешено купить сеть кафе Caffeine
- 08.02.2019 Инвестор из Литвы купил портал vesti.lv
- 08.02.2019 Elcogen построит в Таллинне предприятие по производству топливных ячеек