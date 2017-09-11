Classical conductor Andris Nelsons wins two more Grammys

Latvian classical conductor Andris Nelsons together with the Boston Symphony Orchestra received Grammy Awards in two categories at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, US, last Sunday, according to information posted on Grammy Awards’ official website writes LETA.

Nelsons along with the Boston Symphony Orchestra had earned two nominations for the album Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11, which was released in July 2018. The Grammy nods were in the categories Best Classical Production and Best Orchestral Performance. Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra won the Grammys in both categories.





Nelsons already won Grammy Awards for Best Orchestral Performance in 2017 and 2016. Two years ago, Nelsons received the Grammy for a recording of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10, and last year he won the prize for Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.





“I am extremely proud of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and our special musical connection, the result of which truly inspires these live recordings at Boston Symphony Hall. The music of Shostakovich is deeply rooted in my own musical upbringing and I hope it speaks to listeners as much as it does to me,” Nelsons wrote on Facebook.