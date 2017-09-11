Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
Ieva Jaunzeme confirmed as new head of State Revenue Service
Jaunzeme was selected for the post of the Revenue Service's head last November. Then Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) said that it would be up to the new government to decide on Jaunzeme’s appointment as the Revenue Service’s head.
The current Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) said in January that there were no reasons for not appointing Jaunzeme the Revenue Service's head.
Jaunzeme, who is currently head of the Economics Ministry's Administration, has also served as the Welfare Ministry's state secretary and, she was the Competition Council's head for six years and, before that, Latvia's representative at the European Union. Jaunzeme has also been Latvian Employers Confederation's head for four years.
A total of 24 candidates applied for the position of the Revenue Service's chief which became vacant after the Revenue Service’s previous head Ilze Cirule suddenly passed away in March 2018. She had been heading the Revenue Service since November 2016.
The government approved Revenue Service's deputy head Dace Peleka as the acting director general of the service.
