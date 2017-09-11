Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.02.2019, 11:45
Estonia's Elektrilevi signs cooperation agreements with 2 Finnish energy cos
"Starting from 2017, several our automation specialists have helped local network operators in Finland design large district substations. The two energy companies wishing to increase cooperation with us in the future was pleasant recognition for the good work of our specialists in Finland," said Sten Aan, head of international business at Elektrilevi.
Last year, three 110 kilovolt district substations were completed in southern Finland with Elektrilevi's participation -- in Vantaa, Lappeenranta and Kuovola. Elektrilevi's specialists were tasked with designing and setting up the substations' automation.
The task of the automation devices is to ensure a constant and safe electrical connection at all times, including in the event of an outage or failure. Automation separates the faulty part from the network and through that keeps as big of a portion of the network operational as possible despite the failure.
Elektrilevi has signed a memorandum of cooperation with a Finnish subsidiary of Vattenfall, one of the largest energy companies in Europe.
"Essentially it means that Vattenfall and Elering operate as partners in developing Finland's electricity network," Aan said.
The second agreement, which Elektrilevi entered into with network operator KSS Verkko, is a framework contract, pursuant to which, Eletrilevi is in charge of maintaining the automation devices and conducting extraordinary repairs.
Aan said that in the future, in addition to cooperating with Finnish distribution network operators, Elektrilevi also aims to work with transmission network operators.
- 05.02.2019 Estonian Health Board bans distribution of MMS
- 05.02.2019 Estonia, Latvia postpone power grids' isolated operation test
- 05.02.2019 Lithuania resumes pig exports to Poland
- 05.02.2019 Estonia: Magnetic MRO aims to raise EUR 8 mln in bond issue, buy competitor
- 04.02.2019 Avg price of Tallinn apartments up over 6% on year in January
- 04.02.2019 Белорусские пункты пропуска на границе с Литвой объединит современная система связи
- 04.02.2019 После Brexit товары из Великобритании будут облагаться налогом
- 04.02.2019 Откуда иностранцы возьмут электрички для Латвии?
- 04.02.2019 Language learning app founded in Estonia named Google Play's best application of 2018
- 04.02.2019 Самолет эстонского премьера не смог приземлиться в Риге